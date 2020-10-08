-
Fabián Gómez putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Gómez finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Fabián Gómez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fabián Gómez to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Gómez hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gómez had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Gómez's 171 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gómez had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 5 under for the round.
