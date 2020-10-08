-
Emiliano Grillo delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Grillo finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Brian Stuard; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Emiliano Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Emiliano Grillo at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Grillo's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.
