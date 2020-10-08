In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.