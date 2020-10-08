-
-
Doc Redman shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 85th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Redman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.