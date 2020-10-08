In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.