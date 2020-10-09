-
Danny Lee putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 105th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Danny Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Danny Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
