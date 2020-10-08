-
-
D.A. Points rebounds from poor front in first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, D.A. Points hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Points finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
D.A. Points got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving D.A. Points to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Points's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Points hit his 127 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Points hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.