Craig Hocknull shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Craig Hocknull hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hocknull finished his day tied for 86th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hocknull hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hocknull to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hocknull's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hocknull to even-par for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hocknull hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hocknull to 1 under for the round.
Hocknull hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hocknull to 2 under for the round.
