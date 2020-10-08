-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Collin Morikawa lands his 197-yard tee shot inside 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Morikawa's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Morikawa hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
