Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Morikawa's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Morikawa hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.