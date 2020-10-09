-
Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Reavie's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
Reavie hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 under for the round.
