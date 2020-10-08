-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Chesson Hadley had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
