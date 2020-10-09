Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 127th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Seiffert's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Seiffert suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Seiffert at 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Seiffert had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.