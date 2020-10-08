In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Charley Hoffman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 95th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

Hoffman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hoffman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.