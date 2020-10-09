-
Charles Howell III comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Howell III finished his round tied for 83rd at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Charles Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charles Howell III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Howell III had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Howell III's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 2 under for the round.
