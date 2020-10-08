-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Charl Schwartzel in the first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Harold Varner III is in 5th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Charl Schwartzel hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Schwartzel's 168 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.