In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 6 under.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Ortiz at 2 under for the round.

Ortiz hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ortiz hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ortiz's 69 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.