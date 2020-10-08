In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Villegas chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Villegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Villegas's 170 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Villegas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Villegas had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 5 under for the round.