-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Cameron Tringale in the first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Tringale finished his round tied for 20th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Cameron Tringale's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tringale hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Tringale's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.