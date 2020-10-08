In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Smith's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Smith hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Smith chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.