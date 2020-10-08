Cameron Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Cameron Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cameron Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Davis hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Davis's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.