In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cameron Champ chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th Champ hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 6 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Champ at 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Champ's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Champ hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Champ chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Champ chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Champ hit his 210 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.