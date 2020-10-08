C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker C.T. Pan stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Pan hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pan had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Pan's 87 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Pan hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.