Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, An chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, An chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, An hit an approach shot from 172 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
