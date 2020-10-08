-
-
Bryson DeChambeau delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the first at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 131-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. DeChambeau finished his round in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th DeChambeau hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, DeChambeau had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh DeChambeau hit his tee shot 361 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 8 under for the round.
DeChambeau hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved DeChambeau to 9 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.