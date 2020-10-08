In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. DeChambeau finished his round in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th DeChambeau hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, DeChambeau had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh DeChambeau hit his tee shot 361 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 8 under for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved DeChambeau to 9 under for the round.