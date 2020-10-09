Bronson Burgoon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Burgoon finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under with James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Bronson Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Burgoon hit his 241 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Burgoon had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 7 under for the round.