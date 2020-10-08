-
Brice Garnett shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garnett had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Garnett at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Garnett's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Garnett hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Garnett had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 6 under for the round.
