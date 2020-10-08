-
Strong putting brings Brian Stuard a 7-under 64 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Stuard finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Emiliano Grillo; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Harold Varner III is in 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Brian Stuard had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 150 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stuard had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Stuard's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 7 under for the round.
