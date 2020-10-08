-
Brian Harman delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 11th, Brian Harman's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Harman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Harman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
Harman hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.
