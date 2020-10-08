In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Brian Harman's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Harman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Harman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

Harman hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.