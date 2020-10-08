In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Gay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Gay's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Gay had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Gay hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gay's 187 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Gay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.