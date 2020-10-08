In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brendan Steele hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Steele's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Steele had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Steele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Steele hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.