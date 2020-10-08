In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Snedeker's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Snedeker had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

Snedeker hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Snedeker's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.