Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 77th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Van Pelt got a double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Van Pelt to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
Van Pelt hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 66-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
