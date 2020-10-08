-
Bo Hoag shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bo Hoag hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 136th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, James Hahn, and Martin Laird are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoag chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Hoag hit his 224 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.
