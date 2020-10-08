-
Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hossler had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 2 under for the round.
