-
-
Austin Cook delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round in 2nd at 8 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Harold Varner III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Austin Cook hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Cook's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cook had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Cook's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 8 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.