In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Putnam's 179 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Putnam got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green 17th, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Putnam hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Putnam's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.