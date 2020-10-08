Andrew Landry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 4th at 7 under with Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Landry had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to even for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Landry hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Landry sank his approach shot from 116 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Landry hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Landry's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 7 under for the round.