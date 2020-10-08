In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, James Hahn, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Adam Schenk's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Schenk hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 5 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 under for the round.