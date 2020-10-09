-
Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hadwin's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
