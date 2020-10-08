In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ancer's 167 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Ancer hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.