Aaron Wise shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Wise chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
