In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 23rd at 10 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Keegan Bradley and Henrik Norlander are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Johnson's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Johnson hit his 77 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.