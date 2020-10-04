In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round in 66th at 4 over; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Clark hit his 97 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Clark hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Clark got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Clark to 5 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 6 over for the round.