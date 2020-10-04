In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Gordon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 16 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 15 under; and Cameron Davis and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Gordon's 102 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Gordon had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Gordon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gordon's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Gordon chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

Gordon got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gordon hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.