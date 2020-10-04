-
Wesley Bryan shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wesley Bryan makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; J.T. Poston is in 2nd at 17 under; and Keegan Bradley and Sergio Garcia are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Bryan's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
Bryan tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Bryan hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.
