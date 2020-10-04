  • Wesley Bryan shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Wesley Bryan makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms

    In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.