In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vincent Whaley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round in 65th at 2 over; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Whaley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Whaley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 4 over for the round.