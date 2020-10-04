-
Tyler McCumber shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler McCumber makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyler McCumber makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Tyler McCumber hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 6th at 14 under; Peter Malnati and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 18 under; Keegan Bradley and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 5th at 15 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McCumber hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
