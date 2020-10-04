In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 28th at 9 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 17 under; Sergio Garcia is in 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker, J.T. Poston, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Hoge hit his 104 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hoge chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.