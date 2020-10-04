  • Talor Gooch finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.