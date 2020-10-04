-
-
Talor Gooch finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Peter Malnati and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 16 under; J.T. Poston and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Denny McCarthy, Stewart Cink, Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Davis, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 13 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.