In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 25th at 9 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Sungjae Im's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 2 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Im chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 6 under for the round.